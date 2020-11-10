New Releases – November 2020

This is a list of albums that we recently received for review. They did not arrive in time for us to complete the review for this issue, but reviews of these releases will appear in a future issue.

Music

Jeff Picker – With the Bass In Mind – Jeff Picker

Mark Stoffel – Coffee & Cake – Mountain Home Music

Ray Cardwell – Just A Little Rain – Bonfire Recording

Thomm Jutz – Two Worlds Volume 2 – Mountain Home Music

Wood & Wire – No Matter Where It Goes From Here – Blue Corn Music

Various Artists – We Shall Be Reunited: Revisiting The Bristol Sessions 1927-1928 – Bear Family Productions

Bronwyn Keith-Hynes – Fiddler’s Pastime – Sugar Petunia Records

Jordan Tice – Motivational Speakeasy – Padiddle Records

Stephen Mougin – Ordinary Soul – Dark Shadow Recording

Various Artist – Protobilly – JSP Records

David Grier Band – Another Nashville Night – Engelhardt Music Group

Roger Cline – So Inclined – Walnut Run Music

Various Artists – The Mountain Minor Motion Picture Soundtrack – Alt452 Records

Nate Lee – Wings of A Jetliner – Adverb Records

Books

Industrial Strength Bluegrass: Southwest Ohio’s Musical Legacy, Edited by Fred Bartenstein and Curtis W. Ellison, Forward by Neil V. Rosenberg

Companion to Bluegrass Banjo For The Complete Ignoramus! By Wayne Erbsen