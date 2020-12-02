Bronwyn Keith-Hynes

Sugar Petunia Records

SPR0027

Keith-Hynes is originally from Charlottesville, Virginia but now lives in Nashville where in 2014 she founded the Mile Twelve band which for the past six years has toured world-wide and released two projects. She has been playing fiddle since she was three years old and first became immersed in Irish music prior to becoming a fan of bluegrass. She has been recognized as the winner of the 2014 Winfield Fiddle Championship and in 2018 she was named IBMA Momentum Instrumentalist of the Year.

On this debut solo release, she is joined by a host of artists. Her core group includes Harry Clark (mandolin), Wes Corbett (banjo), Jake Stargel (guitar), and Jeff Picker (bass), Her guests are Sarah Jarosz (mandolin), Laura Orshaw (fiddle), Sierra Hull (mandolin), James Kee (mandolin), Tim O’Brien (vocal, mandolin), and Chris Eldridge (guitar). Her originals include “Hendersonville Hop,” “Open Water” (with Sierra Hull), “North Garden” (with Chris Eldridge), and “Michelle’s Waltz.” Sarah Jarosz is featured on “Last Train,” Laura Orshaw on “Fiddler’s Pastime,” Tim O’Brien on “The Minstrel Boy,” James Kee on “Hello Trouble” (with O’Brien), Chris Eldridge on “Natchez Whistle,” Kee and O’Brien are featured again on “I Don’t Know Why” and Corbett’s banjo featured on “Happy Hollow.”

This collection of course features Keith-Hynes’ excellent fiddle work but the guest performers are superbly included in the arrangements and are given plenty of opportunity to make their own mark. A fine new release for this excellent artist.

www.bronwynkeithhynes.com