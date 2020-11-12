Charlie Stevens

Charlie Stevens (guitar, vocals) is an artist based in the Fort Collins, Colorado area where he regularly performs and teaches guitar. On this debut release Stevens is joined by a host of supporting musicians including Jan Peterson (bass), Ron Lynman (banjo), Scott Catalano (mandolin), Tad Smith (resonator guitar), Bridger Dunnagan (fiddle), Taylor Shuck (bass), David Allen Willis (mandolin), Casey Boyd (banjo), and Paskal Krapovski (cello).The project consists of original material from Stevens to include “Success”, “Live Free Or Die”, “The Cats Meow”, “If My Eyes”, “Bad Luck”, and the instrumentals “England’s Hornpipe > Charlie’s Rant”, “Indigo AstroTurf”, and “The Waltz For Nobody”. “Success” has a tune that some will find familiar, and the modern-sounding “The Cats Meow” includes Krapovski’s cello. Steven’s guitar work is featured on the solo “England’s Hornpipe > Charlie’s Rant”, and the other instrumentals feature the supporting cast each taking some nice breaks. Stevens’ pleasant lead vocals are augmented by supporting harmonies. This is nice first effort from Stevens.

www.charliestevensmusic.com

REVIEWED BY BILL FOSTER